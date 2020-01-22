Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary C. Fowler-Crews. View Sign Service Information Dove-Witt Family Mortuary 6630 South US Highway Fountain , CO 80817 (719)-390-4906 Service 1:00 PM Dove-Witt Family Mortuary 6630 South US Highway Fountain , CO 80817 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Fowler-Crews

MARY C.

FOWLER-CREWS

January 2, 1931

January 18, 2020

Mary C. Fowler-Crews departed this earth January 18, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at Penrose hospital in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She was born January 2, 1931 in Florence, Alabama. She married Richard Glen Fowler August 13,1948 in iuka, MS. Together they had one son Richard Steven Fowler. Mary moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado in 1990 to be closer to her granddaughters. She spent her retired years devoted to her granddaughters and subsequent great grand children. She was a beloved member Of GracePointe Baptist church in Widefield and attended services regularly, along with regular trips to the Fountain Valley Senior Center. Mary proved to be a pivotal driving force for her granddaughters and great grandchildren. She is survived by her loving son, Richard (Steve) Fowler and his wife Patrica L. Fowler of Colorado Springs; her granddaughter Kimberlee Wesley along with her husband Antoine Wesley of Colorado Springs; her granddaughter Leslee Cooley along with her husband Gabe Cooley of National City, MI; her great grandchildren Christian Cooley, Demarie Wesley, Harlee Cooley, and Meilani Wesley, and a nephew, Arthur Lester. Per her wishes, a private visitation will be held for the family with public services to begin on Saturday January 25, 2020 at 1:00 PM, at Dove Witt Mortuary, 6630 S, S U.S. Hwy 85 87, Fountain, CO 80817. Reception to follow at 5440 Cianco Lane, Colorado Springs, CO 80911. The family asks in lieu of flowers please send donations to the GracePointe Baptist Church in Security-Widefield.







Fowler-CrewsMARY C.FOWLER-CREWSJanuary 2, 1931January 18, 2020Mary C. Fowler-Crews departed this earth January 18, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at Penrose hospital in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She was born January 2, 1931 in Florence, Alabama. She married Richard Glen Fowler August 13,1948 in iuka, MS. Together they had one son Richard Steven Fowler. Mary moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado in 1990 to be closer to her granddaughters. She spent her retired years devoted to her granddaughters and subsequent great grand children. She was a beloved member Of GracePointe Baptist church in Widefield and attended services regularly, along with regular trips to the Fountain Valley Senior Center. Mary proved to be a pivotal driving force for her granddaughters and great grandchildren. She is survived by her loving son, Richard (Steve) Fowler and his wife Patrica L. Fowler of Colorado Springs; her granddaughter Kimberlee Wesley along with her husband Antoine Wesley of Colorado Springs; her granddaughter Leslee Cooley along with her husband Gabe Cooley of National City, MI; her great grandchildren Christian Cooley, Demarie Wesley, Harlee Cooley, and Meilani Wesley, and a nephew, Arthur Lester. Per her wishes, a private visitation will be held for the family with public services to begin on Saturday January 25, 2020 at 1:00 PM, at Dove Witt Mortuary, 6630 S, S U.S. Hwy 85 87, Fountain, CO 80817. Reception to follow at 5440 Cianco Lane, Colorado Springs, CO 80911. The family asks in lieu of flowers please send donations to the GracePointe Baptist Church in Security-Widefield. Published in The Gazette on Jan. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close