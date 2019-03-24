Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary (Quander) De Witt. View Sign

MARY "AURELIA" (QUANDER) DE WITT

March 12, 1935 January 30, 2019

Mary "Aurelia" (Quander) De Witt, age 83, a long-time resident and community volunteer of Colorado Springs, Colorado, passed onto eternal life on January 30, 2019. She was born on March 12, 1935, in Washington, D. C., to Mary E. (Bowie) Quander, and John R. Quander; she was their only child. She married Raymond De Witt, on August 11, 1952, and their union produced seven children: Maureen A. (Toni) Norris (Johnnie), Elaine C. De Witt, Beverly T. De Witt, Catherine E.R. (De Witt) Haynes, Mary E. (De Witt) Byrd, John R. De Witt, and Michael A. De Witt--all survive her. Her parents and husband preceded her in death.

Aurelia had one granddaughter, Nicole Haynes--who preceded her in death in December 2018, five grandsons, Jordan E. Norris, Joshua E. Norris, Jeremy E. Norris, Michael R. Haynes, and Davis D. Byrd, in addition to several great-granddaughters, and great-grandsons. In reality, every child who came into her life called her, "Grandma", or "GG", and she responded.

Throughout her life, Aurelia performed volunteer and philanthropic work to help the less fortunate, from fixing up donated, used toys for Christmas Unlimited, to being a Girl Scout Brownie Leader, organizing and assisting with events for the NCO Wife's Club at the Air Force Academy, Jolly Jills Social and Civic Club in Colorado Springs, Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, Colorado Springs Counsel for Black Catholics, CARE and SHARE, SHARE Colorado, and her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren's school events and projects. True to form, she even donated her body to science so it could be used as a teaching aid, which is something she had mentioned--for many decades, and actually made plans to do so prior to her death. In addition, she was a member of the Red Hat Society. Regarding volunteering, her motto was, "If you can't give money or items, then give your time."

Services will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 3122 Poinsetta Drive, Colorado Springs, CO, with repass to follow in the church gym. A private burial will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Pikes Peak National Cemetery.

Thank you for your prayers, kind words and thoughts, cards, flowers, and food; all have truly been appreciated. In lieu of flowers, kindly forward any donations, in her name, to HT SHARE, C/O Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 3122 Poinsetta Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80907. Thank you for your consideration.





