MARY (NESBITT) DUNCAN
October 29, 1937 June 3, 2020
Mary Nesbitt Duncan, age 82, of Colorado Springs, Colorado passed away on June 3rd, 2020, surrounded by family from complications of cancer she fought in the last two years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Routh (Johnson) Nesbitt; her brother, Tom Edward Nesbitt and niece, Elizabeth "Betsy" (Nesbitt) Krebs.
She is remembered by her husband of 59 years, Richard; their three children; Ann Elizabeth Teese (Ken) of McKinney, Texas; James (Jim) Edward Duncan of Tacoma, Washington and Susan Nesbitt Albright (Mike) of Colorado Springs; and six grandchildren; Josh and Sarah Teese, Chris, Sara, Marianne and Duncan Albright.
She is also remembered by her sister, Celia (Nesbitt) Hasbrook of Moraga, California and sister-in-law, Elizabeth (Liz) Nesbitt of Nashville, Tennessee along with nephews: John Hasbrook, Tom and Jon Nesbitt and nieces: Mary Ann Hasbrook, Bev Kerry and Missy Voigt.
Mary was born 3-months premature, but grew and thrived in beautiful Tulsa, Oklahoma, and brought joy and hope to others throughout her whole life. While growing up in Tulsa, Mary enjoyed being with family and friends and especially loved Utica Square and Swan Lake. She attended Holland Hall and the University of Tulsa where she majored in Home Economics and Education. She taught high school Home Economics for 5 years in Tulsa and Oklahoma City.
Mary met and married her husband, Richard, also a Tulsa native and University of Tulsa graduate. They were married on June 3rd, 1961 at First Presbyterian Church, Tulsa, Oklahoma. After having three children in Tulsa; Ann, Jim and Susan, they moved to Colorado Springs in 1974. Mary became an active member of First Presbyterian Church, where she faithfully attended many years and enjoyed Pathfinders Sunday school, Monday evening Bible studies, teaching Girls/Boys Cooking, serving as a Deacon and volunteering wherever needed. Through a First Presbyterian ministry, her smile and caring nature led her into their Christian Clown Ministry as "Mary Sunshine." Her bright attitude allowed the love and light of Jesus to flow to others, who were often hurting and needed a smile.
Throughout her 46 years in Colorado Springs, Mary was active in the Kappa Alpha Theta Colorado Springs Alumnae chapter, where she served as President and Advisory Board. Mary was a member of the PEO Sisterhood, Chapter FT, where she loved to visit the PEO Chapter House in Cheyenne Canon. She also participated in the Home Economics Club, The Red Hat Club, and helped her children's schools.
After her children grew up, Mary worked at Colorado College in Residential Life and continued there for 18 years until she retired. While there, Mary was proud of the CC Tigers and wore Black and Gold to support the college and students. Mary touched many lives over the years when she brought smiles and encouragement to students of all ages. Mary will be remembered for her faith and love for Jesus Christ--her Lord and Savior and very Best Friend. Mary loved sharing stories how God worked miracles in her life and walked with her every day. She prayed regularly and always encouraged others with Bible scripture, personal notes and beautiful cards. While she will be missed terribly, we know Mary is celebrating eternal life with her Lord Jesus in heaven. We look forward to being reunited with her in the future.
A private viewing was held at Swan Law in Colorado Springs on Monday, June 8th, 2020. Mary was buried and a family interment was held at Memorial Park Cemetery in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Thursday, June 11, 2020. A memorial service will be held later this summer at First Presbyterian Church, Colorado Springs, CO. Please contact the family directly for more information. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to your charity of choice, in honor of Mary.
Online condolences, Swan-Law at www.dignitymemorial.com
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 21, 2020.