MARY EDYTHE MAYS

May 21, 1932-Feb. 27, 2019

Mary Mays 87, went on to her heavenly reward on February 27, 2019. She was born May 21, 1932 in Colorado Springs, Colorado, to Joe and Grace Jones. Mary was a true woman of God and loved to read her Bible. She is preceded in death by her parents and a great-grandson, Morgan. She is survived by her two sons; Joel D (Margaret) Mays; and Gaylord Mays; one daughter; eight grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. Light reception details available at memorial service.





MARY EDYTHE MAYSMay 21, 1932-Feb. 27, 2019Mary Mays 87, went on to her heavenly reward on February 27, 2019. She was born May 21, 1932 in Colorado Springs, Colorado, to Joe and Grace Jones. Mary was a true woman of God and loved to read her Bible. She is preceded in death by her parents and a great-grandson, Morgan. She is survived by her two sons; Joel D (Margaret) Mays; and Gaylord Mays; one daughter; eight grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. Light reception details available at memorial service. Published in The Gazette from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2019

