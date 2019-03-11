Mays
MARY EDYTHE MAYS
May 21, 1932-Feb. 27, 2019
Mary Mays 87, went on to her heavenly reward on February 27, 2019. She was born May 21, 1932 in Colorado Springs, Colorado, to Joe and Grace Jones. Mary was a true woman of God and loved to read her Bible. She is preceded in death by her parents and a great-grandson, Morgan. She is survived by her two sons; Joel D (Margaret) Mays; and Gaylord Mays; one daughter; eight grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. Light reception details available at memorial service.
Published in The Gazette from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2019