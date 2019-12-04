Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Elizabeth Cole. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Trinity United Methodist Church 701 N. 20th St View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Cole

MARY ELIZABETH COLE

November 27, 2019

Mary Elizabeth Cole, age 92, passed away on Nov 27, 2019, in Colo Spgs.

She was a resident of Colorado Springs since 1957. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker.

Mary was born in Topeka, KS in 1927 to Harold and Loma Whitlock. She moved to Tucson, Az at age 14 and graduated from Tucson High School. There she met and married John W. Cole in Feb. 1945. John was test pilot in WWII so they moved a lot to Ala, Conn, Penn, Calif, and Ohio before moving to Colorado.

Mary enjoyed various clubs and organizations throughout her years in Colo Spgs. She was active in United Methodist Women, Monday Progress Club, Republican Women, Red Hats, was superintendent of children's Sunday school at 1st United Methodist Church, was past Worthy Matron of Eastern Star and Guardian of Jobs Daughters.

She enjoyed life and meeting people and loved to cook and care for her 4 kids. She is survived by her children: John Cole, Jr, Jeanette Keck, Jayne Cole and June Martens. She has 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, John and siblings: Paul Whitlock, Adda McVean, Doretta Whitlock and Margaret Price.

A celebration of life will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church, 701 N. 20th St. on Thurs., Dec 12, 2019 at 11AM with a reception to follow.

She will be inurned at Evergreen Cemetery, next to her husband, John Sr.

In lieu of flowers, make donations to the Humane Society.





