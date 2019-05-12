Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Elizabeth MacAfee. View Sign Service Information All Veterans Funeral & Cremation - Colorado Springs 6922 North Academy Boulevard Colorado Springs , CO 80918 (800)-766-7007 Service 11:00 AM Pikes Peak National Cemetery 10535 Drennan R Colorado Springs , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MacAfee

MARY ELIZABETH MACAFEE

August 28, 1937

May 4, 2019

Mary Elizabeth MacAfee passed away on May 4, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs.

Mary is survived by her husband Donald "Don", two children, her son Doug and his wife Wanda, with two grandchildren Greg, one great grandchild Margaret, and Brad, with two great grandchildren Mason and Abigail and her daughter Lynne.

Mary was born on August 28, 1937 in Jackson Township, Ohio, was raised by her wonderful parents Bob and Maudie Stevens, with five sisters and five brothers, Thomas Allen (deceased), Alice Hofstetter (deceased), Robert Stevens (deceased), Janice Boyer (deceased), Charles Stevens, Catherine Trovillo (deceased), Sandy Allen, Ruth Moore, Ronnie Stevens (deceased), and Roberta Sess.

After graduating high school, Mary joined the Air Force, and served for eighteen months, where she met her husband Don MacAfee, also in the Air Force, and were married for 62 years.

Mary and Don lived in many places, her favorite was Italy. Don retired in Colorado Springs in 1972, and Mary began working for School District 11, where she was known as "Ms Mary". She retired from School District 11 in 2014.

She enjoyed family, and visiting her son, Doug, in Louisiana and Texas during holidays. Spending time with the grandchildren, Greg and Brad. She stayed in touch with her School District 11 friends.

She enjoyed playing pinochle, and taught her grandchildren how to play, so many enjoyable long nights playing pinochle with family and friends. She also enjoyed gardening, watching the birds and squirrels from her favorite spot on the couch, and frogs.

A small service will be held at Pikes Peak National Cemetery, 10535 Drennan Rd, Colorado Springs CO 80925 on Thursday May 16th at 11 am.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in her memory to Memorial Hospital Foundation







