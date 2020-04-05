Reilly

MARY ELIZABETH (ROBERTS) REILLY

August 6, 1937 March 25, 2020

Mary E. (Roberts) Reilly, 82, of Rensselaer, New York died peacefully on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband of 59 years, Richard F. Reilly; daughter, Patrice, and granddaughter, Shannon.

Mary is survived by six children, Kevin Reilly (Philomena) of Rensselaer, NY; Mary Reilly of Rensselaer, NY; Joanne Walsh (Peter) of Colorado Springs, CO; Richard Reilly Jr. (Maureen) of Schodack NY; Christine Regels (Neal) of Delmar, NY; Kathleen Brust (James) of Altamont, NY; 14 grandchildren, Kristy Connor (Aaron), Erin Phillips (Michael), Brendan Reilly, Elizabeth, Kathleen, Peter Jr., John, Caroline, and Megan Walsh, Stephen Reilly, Bridget and Patrick Regels, Anna and Matthew Brust; three great grandchildren, Elena and Lily Connor, and Emersyn Phillips. Also survived by her sister, Joan Sheldon (Bruce) of Valatie, NY, and sister-in-law, Anne Reilly of Rensselaer, NY, and many nieces and nephews.

Private services were handled by W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer, NY, 12144.

If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the .





