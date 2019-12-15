Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Elizabeth (Ring) Rich. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rich

MARY ELIZABETH (RING) RICH

May 17, 1923

Born May 17, 1923 to Edgar Raymond and Ester Copeland Ring in Princeton, NJ. Graduated from Princeton High School in June 1940. Attended Rider Business College in Trenton, NJ from September 1942 until January 1944. Enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps January 1944 serving until February 1951.

Married MT Sgt. Clifton Rich on December 27, 1949. Spent time at Camp Pendleton, CA, Salt Lake City, UT, Camp Lejeune, NC then back to Camp Pendleton while Cliff served in Korea.

Mary and her four children returned to Princeton in October 1958. Cliff and Mary were divorced in June 1962. Mary and her family moved to Colorado Springs in April 1965. For the next thirteen years she worked in NORAD retiring in November 1979.

She is survived by two daughters: Carol Gill-Mulson (Kurt) Edwards CO: Catherine Conger, Colorado Springs: one son Daniel J Rich (Kathy) New Orleans, LA: two granddaughters and two stepgranddaughters, one great granddaughter, one great grandson, two step great grandsons and one step great granddaughter. Preceded in death by parents, two brothers: E. Raymond Ring, Rawlins, WY: Donald A Ring, Colorado Springs and son Clifton Douglas Rich (2009)

No service will be held.





RichMARY ELIZABETH (RING) RICHMay 17, 1923Born May 17, 1923 to Edgar Raymond and Ester Copeland Ring in Princeton, NJ. Graduated from Princeton High School in June 1940. Attended Rider Business College in Trenton, NJ from September 1942 until January 1944. Enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps January 1944 serving until February 1951.Married MT Sgt. Clifton Rich on December 27, 1949. Spent time at Camp Pendleton, CA, Salt Lake City, UT, Camp Lejeune, NC then back to Camp Pendleton while Cliff served in Korea.Mary and her four children returned to Princeton in October 1958. Cliff and Mary were divorced in June 1962. Mary and her family moved to Colorado Springs in April 1965. For the next thirteen years she worked in NORAD retiring in November 1979.She is survived by two daughters: Carol Gill-Mulson (Kurt) Edwards CO: Catherine Conger, Colorado Springs: one son Daniel J Rich (Kathy) New Orleans, LA: two granddaughters and two stepgranddaughters, one great granddaughter, one great grandson, two step great grandsons and one step great granddaughter. Preceded in death by parents, two brothers: E. Raymond Ring, Rawlins, WY: Donald A Ring, Colorado Springs and son Clifton Douglas Rich (2009)No service will be held. Published in The Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close