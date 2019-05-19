Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Elizabeth Wright Watkins. View Sign Service Information Cappadona Funeral Home 1020 E. Fillmore Street Colorado Springs , CO 80907 (719)-520-1817 Send Flowers Obituary

Watkins

MARY ELIZABETH WRIGHT WATKINS

February 24, 1932 May 9, 2019

Mary Elizabeth Wright Watkins was born in Baltimore, Maryland on Feb 24, 1932 to Mary Margaret Lehmuth and Thomas Condon Wright. Mary died peacefully in her sleep at 10:00 am on May 9, 2019 at the Life Care Center in Colorado Springs. She was united in marriage to Delbert Watkins in Baltimore, Maryland on Jan 5, 1952.

Mary leaves to mourn her death her many friends and her 4 children: Deb and Al Farkas, and their son, Don Farkas; Mike Watkins and Kathe Ellis, and her daughter, Cassandra Holland and her grandsons, Stephen and Ryan Vaughan; Steve Watkins and Tammy Phillips, and their son, Thomas Watkins; Peggy Watkins and William Thiessen and her sons, Cody Poe and Jeffrey Mullins.

She is predeceased by her parents, her husband and her two brothers, Tommy and Richard Wright; and infant sister, Lois Wright; and a step-granddaughter, Genevieve Holland.

Mary worked at Queen Palmer elementary school in the lunchroom for many years, and she also helped lots of older ladies stay in their homes, by cleaning and at times, bringing in meals for them.

Mary was loved by all who met her and will be sadly missed, by a host of people from her lifetime. Besides her family, who were her greatest joys in life, Mary had three passions; collecting cookie jars, listening to music and crocheting. Every time we would walk into her house she had music playing. Mary loved babies - anyone's babies. She also loved going to garage sales and flea markets, bingo and playing cards, and especially loved her visits to Cripple Creek, with her children. It is one of her grandchildren's fondest memories playing cards with her.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Life Care Center and Compassus Hospice, for all they did to care for and comfort her in her final years. A celebration of Life will be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you take the money and spend it on whatever brings you joy - in Mary's memory.







WatkinsMARY ELIZABETH WRIGHT WATKINSFebruary 24, 1932 May 9, 2019Mary Elizabeth Wright Watkins was born in Baltimore, Maryland on Feb 24, 1932 to Mary Margaret Lehmuth and Thomas Condon Wright. Mary died peacefully in her sleep at 10:00 am on May 9, 2019 at the Life Care Center in Colorado Springs. She was united in marriage to Delbert Watkins in Baltimore, Maryland on Jan 5, 1952.Mary leaves to mourn her death her many friends and her 4 children: Deb and Al Farkas, and their son, Don Farkas; Mike Watkins and Kathe Ellis, and her daughter, Cassandra Holland and her grandsons, Stephen and Ryan Vaughan; Steve Watkins and Tammy Phillips, and their son, Thomas Watkins; Peggy Watkins and William Thiessen and her sons, Cody Poe and Jeffrey Mullins.She is predeceased by her parents, her husband and her two brothers, Tommy and Richard Wright; and infant sister, Lois Wright; and a step-granddaughter, Genevieve Holland.Mary worked at Queen Palmer elementary school in the lunchroom for many years, and she also helped lots of older ladies stay in their homes, by cleaning and at times, bringing in meals for them.Mary was loved by all who met her and will be sadly missed, by a host of people from her lifetime. Besides her family, who were her greatest joys in life, Mary had three passions; collecting cookie jars, listening to music and crocheting. Every time we would walk into her house she had music playing. Mary loved babies - anyone's babies. She also loved going to garage sales and flea markets, bingo and playing cards, and especially loved her visits to Cripple Creek, with her children. It is one of her grandchildren's fondest memories playing cards with her.The family would like to thank the staff at the Life Care Center and Compassus Hospice, for all they did to care for and comfort her in her final years. A celebration of Life will be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you take the money and spend it on whatever brings you joy - in Mary's memory. Published in The Gazette on May 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close