MARY ELIZABETH ZINS
July 23, 1930
June 14, 2019
Our mom, Mary Elizabeth (Forsyth) Zins passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Cheyenne Mountain Center. She was born near Buena Vista, GA to Willie Mae Urquhart and Charles H. Forsyth. She moved to Colorado in 1969, with her late husband, Thomas L. Rich. She remarried Jerome J. Zins on January 9, 1982. She is survived by her 4 children, Fulton A. (Becky) Gerke II of Zebulon, GA; Deborah L. (Byron) Hughes of Widefield, CO; William K. (Becky) Gerke of Colorado Springs; and Timothy L. (Dana) Rich of Black Forest, CO; and her brother Richard M. (Bobbie) Forsyth of Milner, GA; 9 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, her first husband Fulton A. Gerke, her husband Jerome J. Zins and granddaughter Leanne Hughes.
She lived in Ellicott, CO from 1976 until her death. Mom loved crocheting, doing crafts and being out in her yard caring for her flowers. She was deeply involved with her church, and was a member of Ellicott Methodist church's board for many years.
There will be a graveside memorial service at Evergreen Cemetery, 1005 Hancock Expressway, Colorado Springs, CO 80903, on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 10:00am.
Though mom will be missed greatly, we are rejoiced to know she is now with our Heavenly Father.
