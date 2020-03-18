Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ellen (Conway) Frank. View Sign Service Information Memorial Gardens Cemetery & Funeral Home 3825 Airport Road Colorado Springs , CO 80910 (719)-596-7990 Memorial service 2:00 PM Eastborough Church of the Nazarene 4123 E Pikes Peak Ave Colorado Springs , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Frank

MARY ELLEN (CONWAY ) FRANK

March 1, 1925 March 14, 2020

Mary Ellen Conway Frank was born the youngest of five children on March 1, 1925 in Harmony, MO, to Roy and Bessie Conway. She passed to her heavenly reward on March 14, 2020 in Holly, Colorado.

In her early life Mary Ellen lived in several locations due to her father being a minister and evangelist. She graduated high school and her first two years of college from Colorado Springs Bible College, where she met her husband, Raymond L. Frank.

Raymond and Mary Ellen were married in a church parsonage in Goodland, KS. on January 29, 1946. From there, she followed her husband to Virginia and then to Illinois where he was stationed with the US Army. After he was discharged, they returned to Kansas to care for the family farm where they lived until 1964. The family then moved to Colorado Springs, CO where they lived in the same house for 52 years. Mary Ellen and Raymond were married 73 1/2 years and shared a love for God, their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mary Ellen was active in a variety of ways in her local churches: Goodland Wesleyan, Colorado Springs First Wesleyan, Mountain View Wesleyan. Mary Ellen loved to entertain, whether it was in her home or sitting in her pew at church! She never met a stranger and never hesitated to share her love for Jesus. She had a unique and dynamic sense of humor and she considered it her calling in life to bring laughter and joy into the lives of all she met.

Mary Ellen and Raymond moved into skilled nursing care in December 2015 and soon developed special relationships with staff and other residents. Mary Ellen was at the top of her game when entertaining, teasing, and bringing laughter to those around her.

She will always be known as a disciple of Jesus, as a steadfastly adoring wife to Raymond, a loving mother, and a grandmother who thought her grandchildren and great grandchildren were wonderful blessings in her life.

Mary Ellen is survived by her son, Raymond L. Frank, Jr. and wife Lorna of Syracuse, KS., her son Garry W. Frank and wife Laurie of Prescott, AZ., Granddaughter Christy Frank Barker, of Glasgow, Scotland, Grandson, Lowell Frank of Los Angeles, CA., Grandson Stephen Remington of Paulden, AZ., and Grandson R. Tyler Remington of Bartlesville, OK., as well as eight great grandchildren, and the daughter of her heart, Daliece Hicks.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Raymond L. Frank, Sr., daughter-in-law Ethel Arlene Springer Frank, daughter Twila Jean Frank, her parents, and her siblings, Robert, Paul, John and Pearl.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2:00 p.m., at Eastborough Church of the Nazarene, 4123 E Pikes Peak Ave, Colorado Springs, CO.







