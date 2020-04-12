Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ellen Stiffler. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Stiffler

MARY ELLEN STIFFLER

May 24, 1944

March 29, 2020

Mary Ellen Stiffler went home to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on March 29, 2020. Born on May 24, 1944 in Maryland to the late Albert and Minnie Viola Rugemer (Luckabaugh), she was the youngest of six children, preceded in death by three brothers: Charles, Richard and Donald Rugemer, and one sister, Virginia Furry. She is survived by one sister, Janet (Jim) Singer as well as two daughters: Kelly (Joseph) Parker and Tracy (Sean) Mcelhone as well as four grandchildren: Jacob Parker, Makiah Parker, John Patrick Mcelhone and Sarah Mcelhone.

Our mother, grandmother, sister and friend loved the good things of this world-long walks in nature, the company of friends (as well as strangers), adventures from the East Coast to the West-but to those who knew her closely, we rejoice that she is now finally tasting the fullness of the inexplicable Joy of being reunited with her Savior in paradise.

She touched many lives with words of encouragement and understanding both as a professional counselor, social worker and teacher as well as a friend to many. She will be missed, but we praise our Lord that she is celebrating with all the saints gone before her- savoring the new wine, riding horses again unobstructed in the green pastures of paradise, singing (as she often reminded us she would be doing!) at the top of her lungs-free and full of pure love for the One who loved her first, knowing in Heaven the peace and joy she dreamed of here on Earth.





