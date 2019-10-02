Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Helen Eddy. View Sign Service Information Holy Cross Lutheran Church 4125 Constitution Ave Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Holy Cross Lutheran Church 4125 Constitution Ave. Colorado Springs , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Eddy

MARY HELEN EDDY

February 29,1924

Mary Helen Eddy was born in Lordsburg, New Mexico on February 29,1924 to Lucy and Arch McDaniel. She grew up and worked on the family's cattle ranch. She was a true cowgirl.

She is preceded in death by her husband Col. George W. Eddy, her son Phlilip B. Eddy and one great grandson Jonah Larson. She is survived by her daughter Camille Larson and son-in-law Don Larson, 3 grandchildren Michael Larson, Eric Larson and Elizabeth Webb and 7 great grandchildren, Zachariah (Zy) Larson, Kaeli Larson, Nathaniel Larson, Hannah Larson, Brayden Larson, Lainey Webb and Evan Larson. She was known as "Nan" to her family.

Mary was an Army wife and a homemaker. As an Army wife she traveled all over the United States and frequently took care of her children while her husband served overseas. In her travels she met George Patton and President Eisenhower and their wives, and had many interesting stories that she shared. She was also a talented artist in painting, Rosemaling, china painting, heirloom embroidery, sewing, knitting and crocheting.

A celebration of her life will be on Friday, October 4 at 10:00 am at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 4125 Constitution Ave., Colorado Springs, CO. A reception and luncheon will follow the service. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery following the service.







EddyMARY HELEN EDDYFebruary 29,1924Mary Helen Eddy was born in Lordsburg, New Mexico on February 29,1924 to Lucy and Arch McDaniel. She grew up and worked on the family's cattle ranch. She was a true cowgirl.She is preceded in death by her husband Col. George W. Eddy, her son Phlilip B. Eddy and one great grandson Jonah Larson. She is survived by her daughter Camille Larson and son-in-law Don Larson, 3 grandchildren Michael Larson, Eric Larson and Elizabeth Webb and 7 great grandchildren, Zachariah (Zy) Larson, Kaeli Larson, Nathaniel Larson, Hannah Larson, Brayden Larson, Lainey Webb and Evan Larson. She was known as "Nan" to her family.Mary was an Army wife and a homemaker. As an Army wife she traveled all over the United States and frequently took care of her children while her husband served overseas. In her travels she met George Patton and President Eisenhower and their wives, and had many interesting stories that she shared. She was also a talented artist in painting, Rosemaling, china painting, heirloom embroidery, sewing, knitting and crocheting.A celebration of her life will be on Friday, October 4 at 10:00 am at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 4125 Constitution Ave., Colorado Springs, CO. A reception and luncheon will follow the service. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery following the service. Published in The Gazette on Oct. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close