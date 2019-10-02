Eddy
MARY HELEN EDDY
February 29,1924
Mary Helen Eddy was born in Lordsburg, New Mexico on February 29,1924 to Lucy and Arch McDaniel. She grew up and worked on the family's cattle ranch. She was a true cowgirl.
She is preceded in death by her husband Col. George W. Eddy, her son Phlilip B. Eddy and one great grandson Jonah Larson. She is survived by her daughter Camille Larson and son-in-law Don Larson, 3 grandchildren Michael Larson, Eric Larson and Elizabeth Webb and 7 great grandchildren, Zachariah (Zy) Larson, Kaeli Larson, Nathaniel Larson, Hannah Larson, Brayden Larson, Lainey Webb and Evan Larson. She was known as "Nan" to her family.
Mary was an Army wife and a homemaker. As an Army wife she traveled all over the United States and frequently took care of her children while her husband served overseas. In her travels she met George Patton and President Eisenhower and their wives, and had many interesting stories that she shared. She was also a talented artist in painting, Rosemaling, china painting, heirloom embroidery, sewing, knitting and crocheting.
A celebration of her life will be on Friday, October 4 at 10:00 am at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 4125 Constitution Ave., Colorado Springs, CO. A reception and luncheon will follow the service. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery following the service.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 2, 2019