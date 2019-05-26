Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Helen Field. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Helen Field of Colorado Springs, Colorado passed away peacefully on May 16, 2019.

She was born in Daleville, Indiana on July 14, 1934, to Fred and Norma Becker, and is preceded in death by her husband Clarence Field and son Ronald Charles Layne. She is survived by her children Steven Layne, Mark Layne, and Carol Archuleta, nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. A loyal Civil Servant, Mary and her family moved to Colorado Springs in 1969, where she worked at Ent and Peterson Field Air Force Bases, until her retirement in 2000. Mary lived an extraordinary life living in such places as Japan and Portugal. She loved to travel and visit her grandchildren in Alaska and Georgia. She was an avid lover of dogs, the outdoors, an excellent cook, and had a prolific green thumb. Most of all, she was the best mother her children could ever ask for. Her laugh, sense of humor, and kindness were only a few of her many exceptional qualities. Mary Helen will be missed by all who knew her and loved her.

In honoring her wishes, there will be a private family gathering to celebrate her life.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Research Fund (







In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Research Fund ( curealz.org ) or Bestfriends.org in memory of Mary Field. Condolences can be sent to Carol Archuleta at 1147 Bainbridge Blvd. Fairbanks, Alaska, 99701.

