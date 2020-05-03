Mary Helen (Baker) Kanas
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kanas
MARY HELEN (BAKER ) KANAS April 29, 2020
Mary Helen Baker Kanas passed away April 29, 2020 at Brookdale Skyline, she was 91 years old. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Complete obituary to appear next week. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ahlberg Funeral Chapel
326 Terry Street
Longmont, CO 80501
(303) 776-2313
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved