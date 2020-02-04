Lynch
MARY HELEN LYNCH
June 21,1930
January 28, 2020
Mary Helen Lynch passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020.
She was born on June 21, 1930 to Walter and Vera (Cox) Lynch in West Oneonta, New York.
She attended Otego Central School in Otego, New York graduating June 1947. She also attended Fredonia State Teachers College in Fredonia, New York for one and a half years.
She enlisted in the military in October 1950 and was commissioned a 21st Lieutenant on March 1967. She was in service during the Korean conflict, the Cold War, and the Vietnam War. Her overseas duty included: the RAF Mildenhall in England, and Kadena AFB in Okinawa, Japan. Her stateside duty included: Texas, Wyoming, Colorado, and Michigan. She served in the administrative field while enlisted and in supply services as a commissioned officer. Her last assignment was Wurtsmith AFB, Oscoda, Michigan, where she served as Chief, Services Division Dynity Base Commander.
After retirement she co-owned Kanine Katering in Woodland Park, a pet supply and dog grooming salon. She also served on POA, Highland Lakes board, and water board.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister. She is survived by her nephew, James Groves, Dayton, Ohio; nieces: Kathy Rezsnyak, Lafayette, New York; and Penny Groves, Texas; several great-great-nephews and -nieces.
She enjoyed music, reading, photography and travel. She will be remembered for her sense of humor, her love of life, and for being a good friend and neighbor.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Women's Memorial Foundation, Department 560, Washington, DC 20042-0560.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 4, 2020