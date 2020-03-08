Benson
MARY JANE BENSON
April 4, 1932
January 31, 2020
Mary Jane Benson, 87, passed away on January 31, 2020. She was one of four sisters and was born April 4, 1932 to wheat farmers, Emil and Merne Olson in Chappell, Nebraska. Her three sisters, Carolyn, Jean (George), and Bonnie survive her. She met Roger Benson at Luther College in Wahoo, Nebraska. They were married June 1, 1952 and were together 62 years. They moved to Colorado Springs later in 1956, and together they had three sons, Steve (Terri), Brad (Sharon) and Jeff (Jane). Roger and Mary Jane were blessed with four grandchildren, Bryan, Matt (Jeret), Holly (Luke), and Katy (Matt) and five beautiful great-grandchildren.
Roger served on the Colorado Springs Police Department for 30 years. During that time, Mary Jane finished her four-year college degree and taught elementary school in Harrison School District 2 for over 30 years. Roger passed away in 2014.
Mary Jane's favorite activities were reading, working in her yard, attending her grandchildren's sports and activities, and cheering for the Broncos and especially the Nebraska Cornhusker's football and volleyball teams.
Mary Jane was a member of the Alpha Delta Kappa international honorary sorority for women educators. She volunteered with the Colorado Springs Assistance League. She thoroughly enjoyed working at the Bargain Box and loved the many friends she met there. Her favorite activity was "Operation School Bell," which provides new school clothing to underserved children.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Assistance League of Colorado Springs, 405 South Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs, 80903.
Mary Jane will be remembered for her wit, her caring and regard for others, her love and support for family, and her generosity. Her life will be celebrated on Saturday, April 4th at 2:00 pm at The Chapel of Memorial Gardens, 3825 Airport Road in Colorado Springs.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 8, 2020