Dressman

MARY JANE DRESSMAN

September 15, 1958 August 25, 2020

Mary Jane Dressman, age 61, passed away after complications of surgery and ultimate liver failure. She was born on September 15,1958 in Okinawa, Japan to August and Emiko Leyba. She married her true love, Christopher Xavier Dressman, on April 21, 1985.

Mary fiercely loved her family, especially her children and grandchildren. Her favorite moments in life were sport-spectating with her children and loving on her grand babies; any time with them was considered wonderful.

She started as a part-time worker for the Chester Family YMCA, in Chester, VA, when her husband, Chris, was stationed at Fort Lee, VA in the late 1980's and 1990's. She advanced quickly to become the Associate Executive there, while raising 4 children, Kelly Nicole, now, 34; Christopher August, now, 32; Zachary Xavier, now, 26; and Michael-Joseph Leyba, now, 24. Mary also graduated from St. Paul's college during these years and ran the household while her husband was deployed for 14 months during Desert Storm.

The family moved to Colorado in 2000, so Chris could further his new banking career, Mary worked as the Associate Executive for the Colorado Springs downtown YMCA, before becoming a full time homemaker and "Ahnma" (her word for grandma), to her grandchildren, Kai, 9; Brek, 6; Emiko, 4; Carter, 3; and Kennedy 1. She spent a lot of quality time praying with Chris the past year. God is good.

Mary is survived by her father and mother, August and Emiko Leyba, and 3 younger brothers Rick, Edward and John.









