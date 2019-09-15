Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Jane (Hopkins) Duvall. View Sign Service Information The Springs Funeral Services 3115 East Platte Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80909 (719)-328-1793 Send Flowers Obituary

Duvall

MARY JANE (HOPKINS) DUVALL

January 29, 1937 September 5, 2019

Mary Jane Hopkins Duvall, 82, a resident at Bear Creek Assisted Living in Colorado Springs, passed peacefully into the arms of her Savior on Thursday the 5th of September at Pikes Peak Hospice/Penrose Main after a brief illness.

Born on January 29, 1937 in Cherryvale, Kansas, Mary was a member of the Cherryvale High School Class of 1954 and later attended junior college in Alamogordo, New Mexico. She married her first love, Jackie Eugene Duvall, on September 18, 1954 in Coffeyville, Kansas and faithfully supported him in sickness and in health throughout their marriage of forty-three years. Mary was the proud mother of sons, Steven Eugene, born in 1955, and Alan Douglas, born in 1959 in Coffeyville, Kansas. The family moved from Wichita, Kansas to Alamogordo in 1968 for the Boeing Corporation.

While managing family responsibilities with seemingly boundless energy, Mary also found time to serve professionally in various capacities over the years. After being self-employed as a seamstress, she worked in Alamogordo as an artisan at Hen House Ceramics, arts and crafts director at the Alamo Senior Center, grants compliance specialist for the Mescalero Apache Tribe, and delivery driver for the U.S. Postal Service.

Mary loved road trips, family reunions, photo journaling, hummingbirds, painting, needlecraft, beading, flower making, and cake baking and decorating - just a sampling of her many interests. One of her proudest achievements was helping Jack design and build their dream home west of Alamogordo, where they lived happily together until Jack's passing in 1998. Mary moved to Colorado Springs in 2015, where she made many friends at her first residence, The Belcaro, and her church, Friendship Assembly of God.

Mary is preceded in death by her father, Edwin C. Hopkins; and mother, Lulu M. Kelly Hopkins; siblings, Glenn W. Hopkins, Edith L. Hopkins Maples, an infant sister born in 1920, Blanche E. Hopkins Hersch, John R. Hopkins, Lena E. Hopkins Benzel, Wilma M. Hopkins Bastian and Mildred O. Hopkins Boman; her husband, Jackie Eugene Duvall; son, Alan Douglas Duvall; and granddaughter, Angela Rose Duvall.

She is survived by her brother, Paul E. Hopkins of Tulsa, Oklahoma; and sister, Doris I. Hopkins Morris of Cheboygan, Michigan; son, Steven Eugene Duvall with granddaughter, Jacklynn Marie Duvall of Reseda, California; daughter-in-law, Aleta Louise Duvall with grandson, Robert Ansond Duvall and great-grandson, Benedict Murray Duvall of Colorado Springs, Colorado and granddaughter, Eva Marie Duvall Hurst and husband, Nicholas Hurst of Simi Valley, California.

Memorial Service, 4:00PM, Friday, September 20, 2019, The Springs Funeral Services, 3115 East Platte Avenue, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80909.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mary's memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association.







DuvallMARY JANE (HOPKINS) DUVALLJanuary 29, 1937 September 5, 2019Mary Jane Hopkins Duvall, 82, a resident at Bear Creek Assisted Living in Colorado Springs, passed peacefully into the arms of her Savior on Thursday the 5th of September at Pikes Peak Hospice/Penrose Main after a brief illness.Born on January 29, 1937 in Cherryvale, Kansas, Mary was a member of the Cherryvale High School Class of 1954 and later attended junior college in Alamogordo, New Mexico. She married her first love, Jackie Eugene Duvall, on September 18, 1954 in Coffeyville, Kansas and faithfully supported him in sickness and in health throughout their marriage of forty-three years. Mary was the proud mother of sons, Steven Eugene, born in 1955, and Alan Douglas, born in 1959 in Coffeyville, Kansas. The family moved from Wichita, Kansas to Alamogordo in 1968 for the Boeing Corporation.While managing family responsibilities with seemingly boundless energy, Mary also found time to serve professionally in various capacities over the years. After being self-employed as a seamstress, she worked in Alamogordo as an artisan at Hen House Ceramics, arts and crafts director at the Alamo Senior Center, grants compliance specialist for the Mescalero Apache Tribe, and delivery driver for the U.S. Postal Service.Mary loved road trips, family reunions, photo journaling, hummingbirds, painting, needlecraft, beading, flower making, and cake baking and decorating - just a sampling of her many interests. One of her proudest achievements was helping Jack design and build their dream home west of Alamogordo, where they lived happily together until Jack's passing in 1998. Mary moved to Colorado Springs in 2015, where she made many friends at her first residence, The Belcaro, and her church, Friendship Assembly of God.Mary is preceded in death by her father, Edwin C. Hopkins; and mother, Lulu M. Kelly Hopkins; siblings, Glenn W. Hopkins, Edith L. Hopkins Maples, an infant sister born in 1920, Blanche E. Hopkins Hersch, John R. Hopkins, Lena E. Hopkins Benzel, Wilma M. Hopkins Bastian and Mildred O. Hopkins Boman; her husband, Jackie Eugene Duvall; son, Alan Douglas Duvall; and granddaughter, Angela Rose Duvall.She is survived by her brother, Paul E. Hopkins of Tulsa, Oklahoma; and sister, Doris I. Hopkins Morris of Cheboygan, Michigan; son, Steven Eugene Duvall with granddaughter, Jacklynn Marie Duvall of Reseda, California; daughter-in-law, Aleta Louise Duvall with grandson, Robert Ansond Duvall and great-grandson, Benedict Murray Duvall of Colorado Springs, Colorado and granddaughter, Eva Marie Duvall Hurst and husband, Nicholas Hurst of Simi Valley, California.Memorial Service, 4:00PM, Friday, September 20, 2019, The Springs Funeral Services, 3115 East Platte Avenue, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80909.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mary's memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Published in The Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close