MARY JEAN NELSON
April 8, 1934
April 3, 2019
Mary Jean, a cherished wife, mother and grandmother, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 in Colorado Springs. She was born in Atlantic Mine, Michigan. Her parents were Joseph and Margaret Monkoski.
Mary Jean is survived by her husband of 61 years, Frederick; sons, Jeffery, Eric, and Charles; daughter-in-laws Tazi, Libby, and Edith; and four grandchildren, Maddy, Chad, Ashley, and Nicholas. One son, Steven, predeceased her in 1993. Obituary is posted at www.cappadonafh.com.
Memorial Service: 10 AM, May 10, 2019 at Sacred Heart Church, 2021 West Pikes Peak Avenue, Colorado Springs. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Sacred Heart Food Pantry, Garden of the Gods Foundation, or the .
Cappadona Funeral Home
1020 E. Fillmore Street
Colorado Springs, CO 80907
(719) 520-1817
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019