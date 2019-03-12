Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Kay (Kreteck) Carlson. View Sign

Carlson

MARY KAY (KRETECK) CARLSON

March 7, 1935

March 11, 2019

Mary Kay (Kreteck) Carlson passed away March 11, 2019. She was born March 7, 1935 to Frank & Ruth (Ulm) Kreteck in Chicago, IL. She and her husband, Richard E. Carlson (deceased) were married for nearly 57 years. Mary Kay had one sister, Carol (Kreteck) and Tony (deceased) Ballweber. Together Mary Kay and Richard had two children, son, Richard E. Carlson, II (deceased) and daughter, Erica (Carlson) and her husband, Frank Riley. Richard's son is Ben Carlson, and Erica's children are daughter, Bridta (Riley) Rowe, husband Brandon, and their two children, Chella and Atlas; and Frank & Erica's sons are Robert and Richard Riley.



Mary Kay grew up in Chicago and attended Academy of Our Lady (Longwood Academy). She then attended Marquette University achieving her BA degree and continued on with her Masters at UCCS. Mary Kay's educational passion was cultivated at Colorado College where she was a professor in the teaching program. She facilitated new teachers in their first teaching positions, knowing they would nurture young minds.



In addition, she wrote children's books with a fine local artist/illustrator.



Mary Kay was the long-time manager of the Skyway Racquet Club that her husband designed, developed and built.



Traveling was a continuous passion for her, whether it was with her husband, children and grand-children, or her many girlfriends. They journeyed regularly to such states as Wisconsin, Illinois, Hawaii, and Europe; sailing, sightseeing, hiking and biking.



Gardening was also more than a hobby, as she experienced great love, satisfaction and wonderment. Both Mary Kay and Richard spent their last years at Palisades at Broadmoor Park, with her being the master resident "gardener". Now she resides in the most beautiful garden.



A Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 12 from 4-6 pm at Cappadona Funeral Home, 1020 E. Fillmore St. and the service will be held Wednesday, March 13 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2030 W. Colorado Ave. The Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery following the mass. There will be a reception back at the church following the burial.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Children's Chorale, 1409 Palmer Park Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80909 or Interim Hospice, 1901 N. Union Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80909.







