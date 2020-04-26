Smyth
MARY L. SMYTH
April 13, 2020
Mary L Smyth peacefully passed away on April 13 2020 at the age of 81. She is survived by her husband Eugene H Smyth, 3 siblings, Dennis, Chris and Ann. 3 children Joanne, Richard and Renee. Mary has 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Mary had recently joined a knitting group and got great satisfaction out of knitting hats and scarfs for the school district. Mary will be cremated and at a later date her ashes will be taken to England where her heart has always stayed true to join her mum and older sister Jackie. Mary will be greatly missed by all that she crossed paths with.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 26, 2020