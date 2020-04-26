Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Smyth

MARY L. SMYTH

April 13, 2020

Mary L Smyth peacefully passed away on April 13 2020 at the age of 81. She is survived by her husband Eugene H Smyth, 3 siblings, Dennis, Chris and Ann. 3 children Joanne, Richard and Renee. Mary has 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Mary had recently joined a knitting group and got great satisfaction out of knitting hats and scarfs for the school district. Mary will be cremated and at a later date her ashes will be taken to England where her heart has always stayed true to join her mum and older sister Jackie. Mary will be greatly missed by all that she crossed paths with.





SmythMARY L. SMYTHApril 13, 2020Mary L Smyth peacefully passed away on April 13 2020 at the age of 81. She is survived by her husband Eugene H Smyth, 3 siblings, Dennis, Chris and Ann. 3 children Joanne, Richard and Renee. Mary has 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Mary had recently joined a knitting group and got great satisfaction out of knitting hats and scarfs for the school district. Mary will be cremated and at a later date her ashes will be taken to England where her heart has always stayed true to join her mum and older sister Jackie. Mary will be greatly missed by all that she crossed paths with. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close