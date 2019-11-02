Thesing
MARY L. THESING
May 19, 1933
October 29, 2019
On Tuesday, October 29, 2019, our loving mother, Mary Louise Thesing (86) passed peacefully from this life to her heavenly home. She was born in Green Bay, WI. on May 19, 1933 to John and Louise M. McNamara. She later married Leonard C. Thesing in 1954. He preceded her in death after 55 years of marriage.
As a homemaker and United States Air Force wife, they raised three children: Charles Thesing (Kim), Linda Marsh (Doug), and Kathi Tavarez (Manuel). Mary loved her eight grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mary spent a lifetime devoted to her faith, family, church and her Green Bay Packers.
Mary had many hobbies and loved sewing, making porcelain dolls, oil painting, knitting, and was talented at all of them. In her later years, she took pleasure enjoying her coloring books.
A Rosary service will be held at 9:30 a.m followed by a funeral mass at 10:00 am, Tuesday, November 5th, 2019, at St. Dominic's Catholic Church, Security CO. A procession to Evergreen Cemetery and reception at St. Dominic's will follow.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 2, 2019