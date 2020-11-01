1/1
MARY LAVONNE BATSELL
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BATSELL
MARY LAVONNE BATSELL
1925 - 2020
Mary Lavonne Batsell, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother, died October 24, 2020 in Phoenix at age 95.
Mary was born on June 8, 1925 in Marlin, Texas, to Robert Lisle Justice, Sr. and Louise (Portele) Justice. A Sherman High School graduate, she married Harry Morece Batsell on February 19, 1944, a union that flourished for 56 years until Harry's death in 2000.
The Batsell family moved from Texas to Arizona in 1955. In the early 1960s, Mary began working for the home furnishings/drapery division for Sears at Colonnade Mall. In 1974, when Sears opened at MetroCenter Mall, the company promoted her to division manager of Women's Fashion. She retired from Sears as a store division manager in 1978.
Her adult friends called her Lavonne, but she was "Meema" to her grandchildren, who knew her West Phoenix home as a welcoming haven for warm hugs, home-cooked meals, swimming pool escapades and bountiful candy jars. Caring, devoted and generous, Mary always said she considered her family to be her greatest achievement.
Survivors include her sons, Mickey Batsell of Georgetown, Texas, and Gary Batsell of Colorado Springs, Colorado; her daughter, Debbie Skaggs of Howe, Texas; her brother, James Justice of Fort Worth; 16 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her daughter, Elizabeth Ann Richards; her brother, Robert Lisle Justice, Jr.; her sisters, Katherine White, Louise Crichton, Patsy Tamplen and Irene Barkhuff; and her son-in-law, Robert Skaggs Jr.
In a private ceremony, Mary was laid to rest near her husband and daughter at Holy Cross Cemetery in Avondale, AZ on Friday, October 30, 2020. The family plans to celebrate her life at a future memorial. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Mary's honor to the charity of your choice would be appreciated.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 1, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved