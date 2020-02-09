Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Lee (Bomer) Pokropus. View Sign Service Information Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 (719)-471-9900 Send Flowers Obituary

Pokropus

MARY LEE (BOMER) POKROPUS

January 27, 1925 January 10, 2020

94, passed away January 10, 2020, at the Springs Village Care Center in Colorado Springs, Co. She was a proud military wife of Edward J. Pokropus and an active community volunteer for many years.

Mary Lee was born January 27, 1925, in Palestine, Texas, to James and Sally Bomer. She was one of six children. Mary Lee is survived by many nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and great nephews.

Mary Lee volunteered over 21 years at the Thrift Store for Grace Episcopal Church and 9 years at the St. Francis Thrift Store, and later at the , while concluding her time as a volunteer in Colorado Springs by service at the Salvation Army. Mary Lee was president of the Elks Lodge #309 Wives Club from 1971 to 1972, where she was honored as the first Sweet Charity Lady for the lodge due to her volunteer work. She was always proud of her husband Edward's service in the U.S. Air Force.

A celebration of Mary Lee's life will be held at Memorial Gardens Chapel (3825 Airport Rd., Colorado Springs) on Friday, February 14th at 10:00am, with a committal service to follow. Family will have an hour of visitation with guests after the committal service.

Contributions may be made in her memory to Catholic Charities: Holy Trinity Church, 3122 Poinsettia Dr., Colorado Springs, CO 80907 or to the :







