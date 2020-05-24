Mills-Vawter

MARY LINDA MILLS-VAWTER

July 10, 1937

May 14, 2020

Mary Linda Mills-Vawter (Clapham) died May 14, 2020 due to complications from Alzheimer's disease. She was born in Alliance, Nebraska to Guy Omer and Grace McMillan Clapham on July 10, 1937. She graduated from High School in Glenwood Springs, Colorado in 1955. She was Glenwood's Strawberry Queen and National Strawberry Queen that year, and Miss Colorado Universe in 1957. She attended Colorado A&M College.

Mary Linda and Jerry Mills were married in 1958 and had three daughters Linda Marie, Laura Ann, and Penny Jo. They owned a ranch near Colorado Springs. She became a Real Estate Broker there and moved to Glenwood Springs in 2004.

Mary Linda is survived by her husband Glenn Vawter; sister Penny Ann Johnson; daughters Penny Jo Mills and Linda Marie Mills Hovanec; and four grandchildren. Mary Linda was preceded in death by her parents, sister Darlene Clapham, first husband and daughter Laura Ann Smith.







