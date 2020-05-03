Bailey

MARY LOU

BAILEY

November 21, 1933 April 28, 2020

On Tuesday, April 28, 2020, Mary Lou Bailey, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, passed away at the age of 86 after a brief illness.

Mary Lou was born in Canon City, CO to William and Guarrie (Moore) Davis. She attended Western State University in Gunnison, CO where she studied accounting and business. During her subsequent mid-life career, she worked at the UCCS campus in the Bursar's office for 25 years. On Sept. 11, 1955, she married Ronald Joseph Bailey. They raised three sons, Jeffrey (Lisa), Mark (Julie) and Bradley.

Mary Lou was an avid traveler, and after Ron retired, they made many trips throughout the United States. After Ron passed away, she was still fairly young, and began to travel internationally with friends and relatives, including Bradley, to many exciting destinations. One of her unusual adventures included a stay in Russia where she spent her nights by herself in Kiev with a non-English speaking Russian couple. She would reunite with her tour group during the day and then go miles back to stay with her Russian hosts. She invited her hosts to the United States and they made sure to spend time with her in Colorado when they visited for the first time. Mary Lou also enjoyed the outdoors and spent many summers in her second home in Breckenridge, CO, entertaining friends and relatives with her generous hospitality and conversation.

Always full of energy, and with a welcoming smile, Mary Lou enjoyed the company of many life long, as well as new friends in her Bridge / Card playing and social clubs, and was very involved in her First United Methodist Church groups.

In her school days in Canon City, she was always involved in student council, and was voted by her classmates as the Canon City High School "Head Girl" in her Senior year. She was a very supportive and encouraging mother to her sons, and helped each one become successful in life. She doted on her grandchildren, (4) and was especially fond of having several female grandchildren to dress up and fuss over while they were growing up.

She is survived by her three sons, four grandchildren, Ashleigh, Lindsay, Courtney, and Jordan, two great grandchildren, Colton and Adeline, and her many nieces and nephews who will all miss her very much. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ron, and her sister Patricia.









