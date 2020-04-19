Nicholson
MARY LOUISE NICHOLSON
June 13, 1956
April 8, 2020
Mary Louise Nicholson of Fountain, CO, died peacefully on 8 April 2020 at Bear Creek Senior Living Facility after a long struggle with pancreatic cancer. She was born on 13 June 1956 in Chicago, IL, to the union of Thomas and Clara Nicholson. Mary is survived by her mother Clara Nicholson and two sisters, Nikita Nicholson and Nickola Nicholson, along with a brother, Thomas Green Nicholson, Jr. She was preceded in death by her loving father, Thomas Green Nicholson, and an older brother, Billy Ray Nicholson.
Mary took great pride in whatever endeavor she was participating in and was known to speak plainly so as to be best understood. But those who knew her understood that she truly had a heart of gold and would gladly help anyone who needed it.
The Nicholson family wishes to send a heartfelt special thanks to all of the staff at the Bear Creek Senior Living Facility. They truly did their best to bring Mary peace and comfort.
A public service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making any and all memorials to the organizations of your choice.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 19, 2020