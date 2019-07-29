Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Lucinda (Price) Conger. View Sign Service Information New Life Church 11025 Voyager Pkwy Colorado Springs, CO 80921 Send Flowers Obituary

MARY LUCINDA (PRICE) CONGER

June 23, 1963

July 16, 2019

Mary Lucinda Conger of Colorado Springs, died July 16, 2019 at Penrose Main Hosptial. She was born to Bill and Wanda Price and worked nine years at Penrose Main Hosiptal in the ER and many years at AMR.

Cindy is survived by a daughter Morgan Conger and four Aunts in Colorado Springs: LaVada Brown, Dixie Fields and Carolyn Gearhart and Barbara West. Cindy also has many cousins in Colorado Springs. She will be dearly missed by all her family and friends. It is requested that all 1st responders and any medical workers please attend in work uniforms.

Services will be held August 3, 2019 in the New Life Church on Voyager Pkwy at 10:00 a.m.

Burial will follow at Fair View Cemetery, Colorado Springs, Colorado.





