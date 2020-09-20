1/1
Mary Morrow Duane
1929 - 2020
MARY MORROW DUANE
March 4, 1929 September 4, 2020
Mary, 91, passed away on September 4, 2020 in Colorado Springs. She was born March 4, 1929, in Highland Park, Illinois, and raised in Waukegan, Illinois. She was the daughter of Richard H. Morrow, Sr., and Mary Blyth Morrow. Mary graduated Valedictorian of Arlington Heights High School in 1947 and then attended the University of Colorado in Boulder (CU), where she earned a B.A. in Psychology and an honorary degree in Education in 1951. At CU she met her future husband John Thomas Duane (Jack). They both loved the outdoors and together climbed many of Colorado's highest peaks with the CU Hiking Club. There, they made many lifelong friends, with whom they attended the hiking club reunions for the next 60 years. After their wedding, Mary and Jack moved to Montrose, CO, where Mary taught as an elementary school teacher for several years. They relocated to Moab, Utah, had four children and ran several small businesses, including a pharmacy and a soda fountain. Their last move was to Denver, Colorado in 1966, where they raised their children and Mary worked as a teacher for the Denver Public Schools. They remained in Denver until Jack's death in 2016, after which, Mary moved to Colorado Springs to live near her oldest daughter, Jeanna.
Mary was devoted to her family, friends and community. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church and the PEO Sisterhood, Chapter CW in Denver. Through countless hours of volunteer service with these organizations and others, she contributed greatly to her community and to the education of women worldwide. Her love for her family was expressed by her unwavering support, guidance, patience, and encouragement. She was always available to help through challenging situations, becoming an inspiration to all. Some of Mary's favorite things included organizing family vacations and camping trips. She knew the names of all the Colorado wildflowers and the native birds. She loved singing and could recite the words to many songs spanning six or seven decades. She will be remembered for her compassion, intelligence, sense of humor, and infectious smile and will be missed by all who knew her.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Jack, and her brother, Dr. Richard H. Morrow, (Dick). She is survived by her children, Jeanna Duane of Colorado Springs, CO; Tom Duane (Teresa) of Albuquerque, NM; Emily Plamondon (Keith) of Prescott Valley, AZ; and Helen Porter (Cary) of Petaluma, CA; and grandchildren, Patrick Duane, Kevin and Robert Plamondon, and Bryce, Rayna, and Aliyah Porter.
We would like to express our sincere gratitude for all of Mary's caregivers, for Suncrest Hospice and for Cascade House, her final place of residence. A memorial service will take place later when family and friends are available to join in the celebration of her life.



Published in The Gazette on Sep. 20, 2020.
