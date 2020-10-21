Duncan
MARY NESBITT DUNCAN
1937 - 2020
A Celebration of Life for Mary Nesbitt Duncan will be held at First Presbyterian Church on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 2:00PM.
Registration is required-call First Presbyterian Church 884-6100.
Attendees are limited. Mask and social distancing are required. If unable to attend live streaming is available at link: http://www.firstprescos.org/memorial-livestream/
Family and Friends gathering after Mary's Memorial. Food and refreshments will be provided.
Hillside Gardens, 1106 South Institute St, 4:00-6:00pm. RSVP 633-6988 or 475-0057 to register. Leave name and number attending.