Mary Nesbitt Duncan
1937 - 2020
MARY NESBITT DUNCAN
A Celebration of Life for Mary Nesbitt Duncan will be held at First Presbyterian Church on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 2:00PM.
Registration is required-call First Presbyterian Church 884-6100.
Attendees are limited. Mask and social distancing are required. If unable to attend live streaming is available at link: http://www.firstprescos.org/memorial-livestream/
Family and Friends gathering after Mary's Memorial. Food and refreshments will be provided.
Hillside Gardens, 1106 South Institute St, 4:00-6:00pm. RSVP 633-6988 or 475-0057 to register. Leave name and number attending.




Published in The Gazette from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
Funeral services provided by
Swan-Law Funeral Directors
501 North Cascade Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
7194719900
