Pencille
MARY PENCILLE
October 31, 1932 September 13, 2019
In loving memory of Mary Pencille, 86, who went to be with Jesus on September 13, 2019.
Mary was born on October 31, 1932 in Plymouth, England to Frederick and Hilda Weedon. In 1958, she came to the USA to stay one year, which did not happen! In 1960, she met Norman Pencille, and after a few months together, they were married on her birthday.
During WWII, Mary and her brother, John (now deceased), lived near London. During the bombing, they were evacuated to the North of England, on several occasions. Their father was a London bobby, policeman, all during the war.
In the States, Mary held responsible positions as secretary to the president of a carpet company, to the pastor of a church they attended, and office manager of a retirement home. Along the way, she also organized many projects.
Mary is survived by her husband of 58 years, Norman; son, William and his wife, Sylvia, who live in Colorado; daughter, Karen and her husband, Anthony, and grandson, Michael, who live in California.
She will be sorely missed. No services are planned at this time.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019