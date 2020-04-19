Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Rose Greene. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Greene

MARY ROSE GREENE

August 15, 1935 April 5, 2020

Mary Rose Greene (84) August 15, 1935 - April 5, 2020 of Colorado Springs, CO entered the loving embrace of her Heavenly Father on Palm Sunday, April 5th, 2020 in Reston, VA.

Mary Rose Greene was born and grew up in Chickamauga, Georgia and was the only child of Walter & Ruby (Pasley) Richardson. As a child, she loved to fish and hunt with her daddy and spend time with her grandmother & cousins. Mary attended high school in LaFayette, GA. After graduation, she became an Army wife and recalled fondly her travels around and outside of the United States.

Mary Rose was a 50+ year resident of Colorado Springs and was employed by El Paso Community College until she retired. Afterwards, she spent several years providing home aid services for other seniors. Mary was a devoted member of her Church of Christ communities (Security Church of Christ and Lakeside Church of Christ) where she was known as a woman of great faith & humor. Mary loved to play games with her peers at the Fountain Valley Senior Center and was a feisty competitor. She was also an active member of TOPS where she made lifelong friendships. Mary Rose brought love and laughter to all who knew her, and "never met a stranger." When asked "How are you?", Mary Rose's consistent reply was "I am blessed!". Many are those who were encouraged by Mary Rose's thoughtfulness, courage, and humor.

Mary Rose is survived by her son, Anthony David Greene (Tony) of Colorado Springs, CO, her daughter Kim Kristi Harris (Kris), her son-in-law, Charles Harris (Chuck), her grandson, Gregory Harris, her grand-daughters, Vanessa Harris, Mariah Harris, and Brittany Harris, and her beloved Shih-Tzu, Zoey, all of Reston, VA. She will be dearly missed by a host of extended family members, friends (old and new), and those who had the pleasure of her making her acquaintance.

A memorial service in Colorado Springs and interment in Chickamauga, GA will be held at later dates.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider making a donation, in tribute to Mary Rose, to either of the following organizations:

Lupus Foundation of America

support.lupus.org









