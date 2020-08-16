Seitz

MARY (YESKO) SEITZ

January 4, 1933

August 7, 2020

On August 7, 2020, Mary (Yesko) Seitz, beloved wife, sister, mother, grandmother, and friend passed away peacefully. Mary lived a full, loving and rewarding life filled with laughter and faith. Quick with a quip and with child-like glee, Mary would share observations that would make others laugh or lovingly shake their heads in disbelief. As a faith-filled person, Mary was steadfast in her belief that the time here on earth was fleeting, and richer rewards were awaiting her in Heaven.

Family and friends were extremely important to Mary. Her five children brought her immense joy, and she looked forward to spending as much time with them as she could. Being one of eight siblings instilled a strong devotion to family. She enthusiastically looked forward to her weekly lunches with her sons and her chats on the phone with her daughters. Mary's days were occupied with Bible study and lunches with a group of cherished friends. Unselfishly, she donated many hours by visiting those who needed their spirits lifted.

Married for 59 years, Mary joins her love, Fred, who predeceased her 11 years ago. Being a Marine and entrepreneur's wife, Mary moved frequently, but chose bustling Colorado Springs as home for the last half of her life. This was quite a change from her original hometown of the rural mining community of Freeland, PA.

Mary is survived by her sons Fred (Sue), Walt (Frances), Matt (Chantal), her daughters Terri (Bob) and Elizabeth, and her grandchildren (Joe, Matt, Jennifer, Nicholas, and Kahealani).







