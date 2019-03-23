Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary T. Corbett. View Sign

Corbett

MARY T. CORBETT

October 1923 March 12,2019

Mary returned home to the Lord after a lifetime of service to others. She is predeceased by her parents, John and Hannorah Corbett, brother John, James, and William and sister Kathleen.

Mary's life of service began when she entered the novitiate at Mt. Vincent College in New York on Feb 2, 1942. She completed her vows in 1950 becoming Sister Anne Maureen. While there she completed her Bachelor's Degree in Education. She bagan her teaching career as a first grade teacher in a class of fifty-five first grade boys. She taught for fifty-two years in every grade from first to college. On weekends and summer breaks she completed a Master's Degree in Education at Providence College in 1966, a Masters Degree in Religious Education from Manhattan College in 1969, and a Doctorate in Philosophy from NYU in 1985. During this time she spent a year as a missionary in the Bahamas teaching and visiting the Leper Colony. The last 19 years of her teaching career were spent at Kings Park HS in New York. There she received the New York State Teacher of Excellence Award.

Upon retirement she continued her pursuit of learning taking adult education classes, traveled, and developed a passion for bridge.

She left NY in 2018 and moved to Colorado Springs. She made new friends, found a new bridge group and found fellowship in Bible Study.

She leave hehind one cousin,fifty-four nieces, nephews, grand and great grand nieces and nephews, and many friends.

She will be missed by all who knew her.





CorbettMARY T. CORBETTOctober 1923 March 12,2019Mary returned home to the Lord after a lifetime of service to others. She is predeceased by her parents, John and Hannorah Corbett, brother John, James, and William and sister Kathleen.Mary's life of service began when she entered the novitiate at Mt. Vincent College in New York on Feb 2, 1942. She completed her vows in 1950 becoming Sister Anne Maureen. While there she completed her Bachelor's Degree in Education. She bagan her teaching career as a first grade teacher in a class of fifty-five first grade boys. She taught for fifty-two years in every grade from first to college. On weekends and summer breaks she completed a Master's Degree in Education at Providence College in 1966, a Masters Degree in Religious Education from Manhattan College in 1969, and a Doctorate in Philosophy from NYU in 1985. During this time she spent a year as a missionary in the Bahamas teaching and visiting the Leper Colony. The last 19 years of her teaching career were spent at Kings Park HS in New York. There she received the New York State Teacher of Excellence Award.Upon retirement she continued her pursuit of learning taking adult education classes, traveled, and developed a passion for bridge.She left NY in 2018 and moved to Colorado Springs. She made new friends, found a new bridge group and found fellowship in Bible Study.She leave hehind one cousin,fifty-four nieces, nephews, grand and great grand nieces and nephews, and many friends.She will be missed by all who knew her. Published in The Gazette from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close