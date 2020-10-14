1/
MARY THERESA BAIRD
April 12, 1958 September 25, 2020
Mary Theresa Baird, 62, died September 25, 2020 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
She was born April 12, 1958 in Scranton, Pennsylvania to Thomas Joseph and Jean Francis (Kurowski) Harrison.
Mary was a homemaker and dental assistant. She had a love for hiking, nature, puzzles, music, and riding her bike.
She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Harrison.
Mary is survived by her son, Tyler (fiance, Nicole Roybal) Baird; daughters, Evelyn (Erik) Whitehorn, Kristyne Merritt; three grandchildren; mother, Jean Harrison; sister, Brynn Harris; and brother, Tom Harrison.



Published in The Gazette from Oct. 14 to Oct. 28, 2020.
