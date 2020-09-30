1/1
Mary Vigil
1937 - 2020
MARY VIGIL
August 24, 1937 September 22, 2020
Mary Vigil, 83, of Colorado Springs, Colorado passed from this life and entered into eternal rest in the arms of our Lord Jesus on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born on August 24, 1937 to Moises and Asuncion (Chacon) Romero in San Luis, Colorado and a lifelong resident of Colorado Springs.
She is now reunited with her loving husband, Moises J. Vigil. They were married on June 7, 1952. They celebrated fifty-eight loving years of marriage. They adored their four children; Patricia, Arthur, Virginia and Rita. Mary was also preceded in death by her daughter, Virginia; son, Arthur; and her parents.
Mary was baptized in the name of Jesus in 1961 and was sealed with the Holy Spirit. She was a member and served faithfully in the Apostolic Assembly for almost 60 years. Mary played the organ beautifully for over 30 years. She held various church positions from Sunday school teacher to Secretary and Vice President of the Woman's group.
She loved her family fiercely. Mary was loyal, loving. She demonstrated her love through her servant's heart. She loved to host in her home and served many meals though the years. Mary enjoyed blessing others by always giving away her pies and baked goods. She was always hardworking, energetic and full of life. Mary was a homemaker and worked various jobs.
Mary is survived by her daughters, Patricia Castillo and Rita Yslas; she is also survived by her beloved sister Isabel Cordova. She was a nurturing grandmother to her seven grandchildren, Rosa Mary, Andy, David, Robert, Reuben, John and Aaron. She had twenty-three great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
To see Mary's Service information and to leave a message of condolence visit her Tribute Wall on The Springs Funeral Services website, tsfs.co




Published in The Gazette on Sep. 30, 2020.
