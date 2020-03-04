Guest Book View Sign Service Information The Springs Funeral Services ~ NORTH 6575 Oakwood Blvd. Colorado Springs , CO 80923 (719)-358-5128 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM The Springs Funeral Services ~ NORTH 6575 Oakwood Blvd. Colorado Springs , CO 80923 View Map Rosary 7:00 PM The Springs Funeral Services ~ NORTH 6575 Oakwood Blvd. Colorado Springs , CO 80923 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Servants of the Holy Family Catholic Church 8528 Kenosha Drive Colorado Springs , CO View Map Graveside service 11:45 AM Evergreen Cemetery 1005 Hancock Expressway Colorado Springs , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Weisenburger

MARY WEISENBURGER

March 1, 2020

Mary Weisenburger, 94, a resident of Colorado Springs since 1972, passed away at home on March 1, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in New York to Giovannina "Jean" and Gioacchino "John" Greco.

Mary was the heart of her close-knit family and was known for her love of the Catholic faith, the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass and a particular devotion to the rosary, the Sacred Heart of Jesus and Immaculate Heart of Mary.

She was an excellent cook (eggplant parmesan, cannolis, and chicken fricassee) and hostess, an avid reader, loved to play bridge and mercilessly beat us at cards (Hand and Foot), scrabble and bocce. She could regularly be found exercising on her Nordic track cross country ski machine and in her earlier years hiking in the beautiful Colorado mountains.

Mary worked as a secretary in NYC and NJ, as a bridal gown consultant in CO, and assisted her husband, Tony, in running their liquor store.

Mary and Tony were married at the Church of Mary's Nativity in Flushing, NY and were married for 62 years.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Rosalie; and many dear relatives and friends whose memory she cherished.

She is survived by her children, Jeff (Kathy), Valerie (Dave) Brown and Christopher; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Sebastian) Ertelt, Teresa (Johnny) Tomczyk, Michael Brown and Stephen (Destiny) Brown; great-grandchildren, Landon, Aubrey, Grayson and Clara.

Mary was a member of Servants of the Holy Family Catholic Church, attending the traditional Mass there for over 42 years.

Visitation, 6:00PM-8:00PM, Rosary, 7:00PM, Friday, March 6, 2020, The Springs Funeral Services-North, 6575 Oakwood Boulevard, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80923.

Mass of Christian Burial, 10:00AM, Saturday, March 7, 2020, Servants of the Holy Family Catholic Church, 8528 Kenosha Drive, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80908.

Graveside Service, 12:00PM, Monday, March 9, 2020, Evergreen Cemetery, 1005 Hancock Expressway, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80903. (Meet at the entrance at 11:45AM).

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mary's memory may be made to Servants of the Holy Family, (address above) or to Carmelite Monastery, 8540 Kenosha Drive, Colorado Springs Colorado 80908.







