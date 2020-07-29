RiveraMARYANN RIVERAJuly 12, 1924July 24, 2020MaryAnn Rivera passed away July 24, 2020 at the age of 96. She was born in Red Wing, Colorado to parents Juan and Pablita Valdes on July 12, 1924.MaryAnn enjoyed a full life as a homemaker, mother and wife. She also enjoyed working in the hospitality field throughout her life. She was devoted to her Catholic faith.A private Visitation will be held Sunday, August 2, 2020.Rosary, 10:15AM, followed by Mass of Christian Burial, 11:00AM, Monday, August 3, 2020, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 2715 East Pikes Peak Avenue, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80909. The mass will be streamed live. The link to watch the mass is located on MaryAnn's Tribute Wall on The Springs Funeral Services' website.Interment, Evergreen Cemetery, 1005 Hancock Expressway, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80903.Following the burial, family and friends are invited to a celebration of MaryAnn's life at the Cucuru Gallery Cafe, 2332 Colorado Avenue, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80904. The reception will be streamed live. The link to watch the reception is located on MaryAnn's Tribute Wall on The Springs Funeral Services' website.Memorial contributions in MaryAnn's memory may be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.To see MaryAnn's full obituary, please visit:tsfs.co/obituaries/MaryAnn-Rivera?obId=17633078#/celebrationWall