Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 5:30 PM the Club House of Peaks at Woodmen Apartments 6750 Alpine Currant View Colorado Springs , CO View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

MARYANNA (RIES) MULLET

December 28, 1938

May 4, 2019

MaryAnna (Ries) Mullet entered her eternal home on May 4, 2019. She was born December 28, 1938 in Akron, Ohio to Harry Lawrence Ries and Katherine (Stresnack) Ries. She is an alumni of Garfield High School and Akron University. She married while working at Akron General Hospital and they had 3 children. She also enjoyed being a private care nurse until 1971. The family relocated to Colorado Springs, Colorado in 1977.

She was active in the community volunteering at Eastern European Bible Mission and Every Home For Christ. She had various nursing positions while in Colorado and retired from WalMart after 20+ years.

She was always strong in her faith through a number of churches in both Ohio and Colorado, finally finding her peace and true joy studying the Torah and began a study group in Colorado Springs.

In recent years, she was a resident at Brookdale Monument Valley Park and Sunridge Retirement Community where she formed strong, close friendships with residents and continued studying the scriptures.

MaryAnna was known as the "Hugger" and the "Blesser". When you were hugged by MaryAnna, you knew it, and the hug did not end until she was ready. Whether you were saying good morning, hello, or goodbye, MaryAnna didn't reserve "bless you" for sneezes, but ensured blessings were bestowed on you many times. Her legacy will be carried on by the "Blessing Swing" location still to be determined. MaryAnna taught her children and grandchildren many things, which will be carried on in her memory. MaryAnna is survived by her 3 children Mark Mullet, Lisa (Mullet) Winter, Joanna (Mullet) Trumbo, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Her Celebration of Life will be on Saturday May, 11, 2019 at 5:30 pm at the Club House of Peaks at Woodmen Apartments, 6750 Alpine Currant View Colorado Springs, CO 80918. A memorial fund has been set up at Ent Credit Union to continue her mission of blessings and hugs. Ent can be reached at (719) 574-1100 or 1-(800) 525-9623. Flowers can be sent to c/o MaryAnna Mullet 5266 Pinon Valley Rd, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80919 and will be delivered prior to the Celebration.

Bless You!





MARYANNA (RIES) MULLETDecember 28, 1938May 4, 2019MaryAnna (Ries) Mullet entered her eternal home on May 4, 2019. She was born December 28, 1938 in Akron, Ohio to Harry Lawrence Ries and Katherine (Stresnack) Ries. She is an alumni of Garfield High School and Akron University. She married while working at Akron General Hospital and they had 3 children. She also enjoyed being a private care nurse until 1971. The family relocated to Colorado Springs, Colorado in 1977.She was active in the community volunteering at Eastern European Bible Mission and Every Home For Christ. She had various nursing positions while in Colorado and retired from WalMart after 20+ years.She was always strong in her faith through a number of churches in both Ohio and Colorado, finally finding her peace and true joy studying the Torah and began a study group in Colorado Springs.In recent years, she was a resident at Brookdale Monument Valley Park and Sunridge Retirement Community where she formed strong, close friendships with residents and continued studying the scriptures.MaryAnna was known as the "Hugger" and the "Blesser". When you were hugged by MaryAnna, you knew it, and the hug did not end until she was ready. Whether you were saying good morning, hello, or goodbye, MaryAnna didn't reserve "bless you" for sneezes, but ensured blessings were bestowed on you many times. Her legacy will be carried on by the "Blessing Swing" location still to be determined. MaryAnna taught her children and grandchildren many things, which will be carried on in her memory. MaryAnna is survived by her 3 children Mark Mullet, Lisa (Mullet) Winter, Joanna (Mullet) Trumbo, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great grandchildren.Her Celebration of Life will be on Saturday May, 11, 2019 at 5:30 pm at the Club House of Peaks at Woodmen Apartments, 6750 Alpine Currant View Colorado Springs, CO 80918. A memorial fund has been set up at Ent Credit Union to continue her mission of blessings and hugs. Ent can be reached at (719) 574-1100 or 1-(800) 525-9623. Flowers can be sent to c/o MaryAnna Mullet 5266 Pinon Valley Rd, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80919 and will be delivered prior to the Celebration.Bless You! Published in The Gazette on May 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close