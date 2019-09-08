Jares
She worked as an office manager for their local family owned real estate agency, All American Realty. In her younger years, she loved to garden, dance, and entertain friends.
She leaves behind her devoted husband, Emil G. Jares, Jr.; daughter and son-in-law, Renee & Todd Hedrick of Colorado Springs, Colorado; granddaughter & grandson-in-law, Kristin and Denis Lopez of Colorado Springs, Colorado; brother and sister-in-law, Daniel & Lucy Sandven of South Dakota; sister, Karen Lorenz of Idaho; multiple nieces and nephews.
MARYBETH ANN JARES
January 26, 1942 September 3, 2019
Marybeth Ann Jares, loving wife, mother, and grandmother passed away to be with the Lord on September 3, 2019 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She was born on January 26, 1942 in Carthage, South Dakota to Dan and Gretchen Sandven.
Marybeth graduated from Carthage High School and attended one year of college. On May 15th, 1971, she married Emil G. Jares, Jr. They went on to help raise a daughter, Renee Hedrick, and a granddaughter, Kristin Elster-Lopez.
She also enjoyed her holiday gambling trips to Cripple Creek.
Visitation will take place on Monday, September 9, 2019, from 5:00-7:00pm., at Swan Law Funeral Directors, 501 North Cascade Avenue, Colorado Springs. A funeral service is scheduled for Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 10am at First United Methodist Church (Lehmberg Chapel), corner of Boulder & Nevada Ave., Colorado Springs. A reception will be provided after the service at 11am at First United Methodist Church. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery, Colorado Springs at 1pm.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been set up in the name of Marybeth Jares to , 12502 USF Pine Drive, Tampa, FL 33612.
