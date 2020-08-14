Winkler

MaryJane often enjoyed visits and phone calls from her daughters, sons-in-law, and grandchildren. It was always tradition to have holidays at MaryJane's house, mostly because she and her husband enjoy visiting and feeding friends and family. This legacy is passed onto her daughters and grandchildren.

May 13, 1923

August 11, 2020

MARYJANE WINKLER

MaryJane passed away on August 11, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving family, and daughters Becky and Berty, who were her caretakers to the end. She was born May 13, 1923, in Knox County, MO. She loved to go back and visit the town of Shelbina, which lies near the Mississippi River, yearly for family reunions. Her name is MaryJane McAlister, McAlister is very much an Irish name which she treasured dearly. During World War II, she went to work at the Curtis-Wright airplane factory in St.Louis where she was one of the original "Rosie the Riveters" It was in St. Louis, Missouri, where she met her husband Willis Winkler in 1942.

On October 25, 1944, she married Willis and together they moved to another small town, Waseca, Minnesota, where they planned to start their family. All six of their daughters were born in Minnesota and in 1969 the family moved to Colorado Springs to settle.

When not visiting with friends and family, MaryJane donated much of her time to her church helping with the less fortunate people. She often said "I am very lucky and have worked hard for my family and am very happy at the fact that my children and grandchildren are healthy and happy." As she tells it, she was born with the gift of faith. MaryJane was a devout Catholic, and never was without her rosary. She prayed for her family daily and most of the time her prayers were answered. She tells us, "without God, I don't know where I'd be."

We have learned much from and about MaryJane.

MaryJane is preceded in death by her beloved husband Willis, her eldest daughter Mary Anne,

and her grandson Eric. She is survived by her daughters Bernie, Martha, Becky, Berty, and Shannon, 12 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and 5 great great grandchildren.

In leiu of flowers please make donations to Divine Redeemer Catholic Church or Holy Apostles Catholic Church







