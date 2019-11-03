Daugherty
MARZA LETA HARRIS DAUGHERTY
November 13, 1935 October 20, 2019
Marza Leta Harris Daugherty, age 83, joined her beloved husband on Sunday, 20 October 2019. She was a resident of Colorado Springs for 47 years.
Marza was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) for over 41 years. She traveled the world as a military spouse and in retirement.
She is survived by her daughters, Victoria Daugherty Nihiser, Jeannette Daugherty Hill, Nona Daugherty; brother, Lloyd Harris; and her grandchildren, Nick Nihiser, Weston Nihiser, Marza Hill, and Mirren Hill.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Jerry Leon Daugherty.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 3, 2019