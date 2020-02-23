Bailey
MATHEW J. BAILEY
August 8, 1974 February 12, 2020
Mathew J. Bailey "Bailey", age 45, passed away in Pueblo, CO on Feb. 12. He was born in Colorado Springs Aug. 8, 1974. Matt is survived by his parents, Eddie and Phyllis Bailey and his older brother Taggart "TJ".
On September 15, 2012, Matt married the love of his life, River Saddler, who also survives.
Matt was passionate about many things: his family, his many dogs, hockey (ice and roller) and golf. He had been a groundskeeper for Patty Jewett, King's Deer and Cherokee Ridge golf courses.
What will be most missed about Matt was his amazing sense of humor, quick wit, and engaging smile.
A celebration of Life will be held Mar. 1 at Rilea's Pub, 5672 N. Union, Colorado Springs at 2:00P.M.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, 610 Abbot Ln. Colorado Springs, 80905
Published in The Gazette from Feb. 23 to Feb. 29, 2020