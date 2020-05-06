Teschendorf
MATTHEW J. TESCHENDORF
October 5, 1971 April 16, 2020
Of Woodland Park, CO, formerly of Waukesha, WI died suddenly on April 16, 2020 at age 48. He was born in Milwaukee, WI on October 5, 1971.
He will be sadly missed by his two cherished daughters Nancy Barbee and Liesl Rose of Colorado, his loving mother Nancy Teschendorf of Waukesha, brother Steven (Christine) Teschendorf of Casper, Wyoming, sister Martha (Nathan) Waerzeggers of McFarland, and nieces Molly, Alexis, and Sophia. He is further survived by family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father James in 2011.
Matt's focus in life was to love, nurture, and provide for his beloved Nancy and Liesl. Matt loved to spend time with his daughters, always teaching them new things, guiding them in life, and providing an outlet of fun at every opportunity. Matt loved his machines. Snow machines, motorcycles, cars, etc. he had them, played with them and could fix them all. His girls loved riding their minibikes in summer and their snow machines in winter. The laughter and joy they shared was priceless. He took great pride in his childhood and provided the magic of the good old days to his children. Nancy and Liesl meant everything to Matt and everything he did was for them.
He was a loving and devoted son. Matt had recently shared his most cherished memories of time with his father; fishing, going to the shooting range, trips to Army Surplus, and going to the school where his father taught to tour the shop classrooms. Matt loved his mother with admiration. To quote his daughter Nancy, "Grammy's home is magical." Matt brought the magic of home to his home in Woodland Park, making his mother's delicious recipes to pass along to his children. Matt's mother says that he lived life to the fullest from the moment he was born.
Matt was a brother but also a friend to Steve. He was his best man in his wedding and his hunting and fishing partner for life. What more could a brother ask for?
Matt loved his little sister Martha. He was always there for her. She has wonderful memories of childhood adventures. Her later visits to Colorado included good food, wild hikes, and of course mini biking through the mountains.
Matt valued his relationships with his sister in law Christine and his brother in law Nate. He loved them as his own and admired the strengths they each had.
Matt was a fun uncle to his three nieces. Matt had humorous and elaborate stories that made his nieces laugh. Molly especially loved the fireworks and snow machines. Alexis and Sophia would say they loved their Uncle Matt because he is "a little over the top." And of course that is what we love about him.
Matt served his country in the United States Army. We were all proud of his service in Desert Shield when his tank unit of the 1st Armored Division did the "end around" and destroyed the Iraqi Republican Guard. But most importantly his Army buddies loved him and kept in touch over 30-years later.
Matt will be missed by all. From his family, his childhood friends, his Army brothers, his Colorado friends, his work friends, his hunting friends, and on and on he loved them all fiercely. Matt enjoyed the outdoors. He was an expert hunter and fisherman. Matt was also a skilled welding inspector. He most recently worked for Inspection Specialties in Denver. Matt always put the needs of others above his own. It was not unusual for Matt to stop by at your door unexpectedly when he came to town. He always kept in touch. Matt will be remembered as a generous soul with a zest for fun and adventure.
Matt had a saying that he was burning twice as bright but for only half as long. Matt was a soldier, a father, a son, a brother, an uncle, and a friend to all. God Bless you Matthew, until we meet again. Rest in Peace.
Due to the current health crisis; there will be a Celebration of Life at a later time.
For further information, please call Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home at (262) 547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com to leave an on-line tribute message.
Published in The Gazette on May 6, 2020.