Service Information
Swan-Law Funeral Directors
501 North Cascade Avenue
Colorado Springs , CO 80903
(719)-471-9900
Viewing
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Swan-Law Funeral Directors
501 North Cascade Avenue
Colorado Springs , CO 80903
Service
1:00 PM
Swan-Law Funeral Directors
501 North Cascade Avenue
Colorado Springs , CO 80903

Peterson

MATTHEW LYNN PETERSON

April 19, 1987

January 13, 2020

Matthew Lynn Peterson passed away on January 13, 2020 at the age of 32, after a short illness. Matt was born on April 19, 1987 to Peter Peterson and Cindy (Houseton) Ferguson in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He was preceded in in death by his Uncle Lon Peterson.

Matt worked as a diesel exhaust technician at Exhaust Readers for over ten years. He was also an accomplished mechanic and loved working on cars. Matt also loved bowling, golfing, boating and was an avid Green Bay Packer fan.

He will be remembered for his generosity, kindness, his crazy sense of humor, and his contagious laugh.

Matt is survived by his father Peter Peterson, his mother Cindy Ferguson, his brother Nick Williams, Uncle Gary Houseton, Aunt Gloria Houseton, grandparents David and June Krauter, Rodger and Kitty Swartwood, AG Houseton and Janice Stone, fiance Jamie Gross and many friends

He died suddenly and in the best part of his life. He will be deeply missed by all that knew and loved him.

Services will be held at Swan Law Funeral Home 501 N Cascade Ave. Saturday, January 18. Viewing will be available at 12:00 pm and services will begin at 1:00 pm.







