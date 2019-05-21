Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cappadona Funeral Home 1020 E. Fillmore Street Colorado Springs , CO 80907 (719)-520-1817 Send Flowers Obituary

Sanchez

MAUREEN MAY SANCHEZ

August 18, 1935 May 12, 2019

It is with profound sadness that we announce that Maureen May Sanchez passed away at home peacefully in her sleep on May 12, 2019.

You are with dad now.

The first of ten children, Maureen was born to Esther Joyce Church and John Mitchell on August 18, 1935 in Reading England.

Maureen met the love of her life, Noris "Sandy" Sanchez , an American in the USAF and they married on October 5, 1955 and her adventure began.

They had three children Kim, Steve, and Paul.

As an Air Force wife, tours of duty took her everywhere from England and back to Florida and North Dakota to name a few. Maureen always had a knack of making her families new house a home.

She worked at the Peterson Air Force Base childcare facility for twenty years. She took care of the newborn babies and loved and cared for them like they were her own. Her eyes lit up when she talked about those little bundles of joy.

After she retired you could find her working in the garden, sipping ice tea and reading a book or putting the pieces of a puzzle together. Maureen loved to travel and she was especially fond of the beach. Florida, California, Hawaii, or Cornwall. She loved them all. Traveling to see her family was extremely important to her. Flying across the pond to England and coming home with treasured memories was at the top of her list. Driving up to Minnesota or down to Louisiana made her happy.

Maureen loved to go out to eat. She enjoyed a margarita on the rocks or sipping on a Kahlua at the end of the day. Dahlias and daisies were a few of her favorite flowers and let's not forget the brilliant display of tulips and daffodils every spring that her loving husband planted for her.

She loved all things "British" and an occasional trip to the local British shop was a must. A hot "cuppa" tea in the afternoon and the day was perfect.

She never missed a Rockies game. She watched Nascar and loved the color pink.

Maureen had her share of health challenges through the years and she faced each one with courage, dignity and grace.

Above all else, Maureen was a loving and devoted wife, mom, nana, and grand-nana.

She loved deeply and cherished her 63 years with her devoted husband, Sandy.

She treasured her children, Kim, Steve, and Paul and loved them no matter what.

Her grandchildren, Heather, Noah, Justus, and Montana were a constant source of joy and pride. "I love you, a bushel and a peck..."

Great-granchildren, William, Oscar, and Hynsley never ceased to amaze her.

Maureen loved her extended family just as much ~ Tony, Sandy, Curtis, Cathy, George, Brenna, Rita, and Rachel.

She loved and missed ALL of her family in England. She spoke often about wishing she could travel there once more.

Words cannot express how deeply we miss you.

Thank you for teaching us the greatest lesson of all~ UNCONDITIONAL LOVE

A special thank you to everyone at Abode Hospice for their tender loving care.







Published in The Gazette on May 21, 2019

