MAURICE PAUL BEAUCHENE
September 21, 1959 October 1, 2020
Maurice Paul "Beau" Beauchene was born September 21, 1929 in Norwich, Vermont. He was the 10th of 12 children born to Delphine (nee DuBois) and Norbert Beauchene. He had 5 brothers: William, Arthur, Orville, Robert, Norman; 6 sisters: Jeanette, Laura, Alice, Doris (Dotty), Mary, and Cecelia (Betty). He proudly served in the United States Airforce from August 1948 to July 1975. One of his first stations was Camp Carson (then Army-Air Corp) in Colorado Springs, where he met Bernadine Beach from Florence, Colorado. They married December 24, 1951 and were married for 33 years. To this union, they had 4 children: Ken (Ramona) Beauchene, Karen (Gary) McFarlin, Wes and Les Beauchene (twins). Beau was a personal affairs officer, retiring after 27 years of service, at the United States Air Force Academy.
In 1984, Beau came to know Jesus Christ as his personal Savior and began attending Holland Park Christian Center. There he volunteered to help build the building from the ground up. He became known as "the candy man" to all the kids, as he brought a big bag of candy to share each week. He became involved in the prison ministry and senior bible studies, where he met Bernice Phillipsen. They married on March 15, 1997 and the family grew to include Bernice's five children: Chuck Jerde, Judy Hartley, Starr Mellen (Brad), James Jerde, and Jonathan Jerde (Carletta).
Together they shared a deep love for Jesus and a love for sharing the gospel with everyone. Through their volunteer work at the Salvation Army outreach programs they did just that. They fed the homeless each week on the Soup Truck, and Beau managed the Bell Ringer routes during the Christmas season. They assisted in the food pantry, helping the less fortunate with food packages. Beau also dedicated many years to counseling at the Salvation Army Alcohol Rehabilitation Center, where he led many to Christ. His famous quote was "You will never make it in this world without Jesus." He could also be found playing his harmonica, the guitar or piano playing a hymn.
Family was a big love for Beau. He loved watching his grandkids grow and thrive. He greatly supported them in their school activities and competitions at Mountaintop Christian School. He loved attending, the national competitions, baseball games and spending birthdays at Fargo's with them. He had a love for baseball that influenced all three of his boys and his grandson Blake. During the holidays, you could find him cooking up the turkey for the family dinner. He always spoke fondly of his grandchildren, who he loved dearly.
Funeral services will be held, October 9, 2020 at Cappadona Funeral Home, 1020 E. Fillmore St, Colorado Springs, CO 80907. The full obituary and service information can be found at www.cappadonafh.com