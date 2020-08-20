1/1
Max James Beham
1925 - 2020
Beham
MAX JAMES BEHAM
March 13, 1925 August 17, 2020
Max was born in Munich Germany, moved to the U.S. as a young child, and grew up in Queens, New York. In 1943, he was inducted into the Army, serving in World War II with the 5th Army and assigned to a artillery unit in support of the 45th Thunderbird Division. He fought in the battle of Anzio and earned three bronze battle stars. He ran a successful butcher business with his family for 36 years. He was married to his wife Ruth for 71 years and had three children, Lorraine, Ruth and Jimmy. He also had three grandchildren. Max enjoyed ballroom dancing, traveling and playing poker up in Cripple Creek.
Memorial service will be held at Mountain View Mortuary on August 20, 2020 with a viewing starting at 10 am and services starting at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, please donate to VFW post 4051 Colorado Springs.




Published in The Gazette on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Viewing
10:00 AM
Mountain View Mortuary
AUG
20
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Mountain View Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Mountain View Mortuary
2350 Montebello Square Drive
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
7195908922
