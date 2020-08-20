BehamMAX JAMES BEHAMMarch 13, 1925 August 17, 2020Max was born in Munich Germany, moved to the U.S. as a young child, and grew up in Queens, New York. In 1943, he was inducted into the Army, serving in World War II with the 5th Army and assigned to a artillery unit in support of the 45th Thunderbird Division. He fought in the battle of Anzio and earned three bronze battle stars. He ran a successful butcher business with his family for 36 years. He was married to his wife Ruth for 71 years and had three children, Lorraine, Ruth and Jimmy. He also had three grandchildren. Max enjoyed ballroom dancing, traveling and playing poker up in Cripple Creek.Memorial service will be held at Mountain View Mortuary on August 20, 2020 with a viewing starting at 10 am and services starting at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, please donate to VFW post 4051 Colorado Springs.