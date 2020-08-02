Marroquin
MAXIMINO "MAX" MARROQUIN
November 26, 1931 April 8, 2020
Max Marroquin, MSgt United States Air Force (retired), passed away on April 8th in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
He was born in Robstown, Texas to Maximino Sr. and Maria Marroquin.
Max was a proud Army and Air Force veteran, serving in both Korean and Vietnam wars, from 1948-1971.
He was a devout Denver Broncos fan and loved woodworking, manicuring his yard, golfing and enjoying beers with friends and family.
Max is preceded in death by son Jack Marroquin; sisters Anita Garcia and Santos Sepulveda; brother Domingo Marroquin.
He is survived by his wife Louella; daughters Debbie McDermott (Mark), Tammy Hudson (Matt), Tanya Maestas; grandsons Devyn Jenkins, Raymon Harper, Rowan Ziolo, Will McDermott, Rhett Ziolo, Daschel Hudson; siblings Felipa Morado (Jesus), Refugio Marroquin, Jesse Marroquin (Janie), Dan Marroquin (Gloria).
Private funeral service: 11 am, Friday, August 7th at Spring Funeral, 6575 Oakwood Blvd, Colorado Springs.
Livestream link (funeral service): https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/39429339
Graveside service: 1 pm. Friday, August 7th at Pikes Peak Natl. Cemetery, 10545 Drennan Rd., Colorado Springs.
Live stream link (graveside service): https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/88643678
Per COVID restrictions, only 50 people may attend service, masks required, social distance maintained and no reception following funeral.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are welcomed in Max's honor to the Alzheimer's Association
.